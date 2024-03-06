Collaborator who organized pseudo-elections of the russian federation eliminated in occupied Berdiansk

In russian-occupied Berdiansk, a collaborator who helped to organize pseudo-elections in the occupied territory of Ukraine was eliminated. This was stated by the head of the Berdiansk city military administration Victoria Galitsyna in her Telegram channel, UNN reports.

According to Galitsina, the collaborator was killed when she got into her car in the Kolonia neighborhood. She added that the russians also confirmed the information about the death of the collaborator on their propaganda resources.

The incident occurred at 117 Herzen Street. The footage of the aftermath was published by the occupiers' propaganda sources. When the woman got into her car, an explosive device went off. She died in hospital from her injuries - Galitsyna says.

The head of the MVA also said that Ilyina Olena Valeriivna was killed in the explosion. She was engaged in the organization of "elections" in Berdiansk and was a member of the election commission "with the right to cast a decisive vote.

Galitsyna notes that the woman's son , Mykyta Samoilenko, who has been actively supporting the russians since the beginning of the occupation , has been known for his public speeches and has become widely known.

Former janitor gets a position in the administration of the "occupiers" - noted the head of the Berdiansk city military administration.

Last month in occupied Berdiansk, a local businessman-collaboratorwas killed, who helped russians seize local businesses and denounced Ukrainian patriots.