In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Collaborator who organized pseudo-elections of the russian federation eliminated in occupied Berdiansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 75994 views

A collaborator who helped the russians organize pseudo-elections in the occupied Berdiansk was killed in the occupied territory of Ukraine.

Collaborator who organized pseudo-elections of the russian federation eliminated in occupied Berdiansk

In russian-occupied Berdiansk, a collaborator who helped to organize pseudo-elections in the occupied territory of Ukraine was eliminated. This was stated by the head of the Berdiansk city military administration Victoria Galitsyna in her Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Galitsina, the collaborator was killed when she got into her car in the Kolonia neighborhood. She added that the russians also confirmed the information about the death of the collaborator on their propaganda resources.

The incident occurred at 117 Herzen Street. The footage of the aftermath was published by the occupiers' propaganda sources. When the woman got into her car, an explosive device went off. She died in hospital from her injuries

- Galitsyna says.

Chatbot for detecting traitors and collaborators: 20 thousand requests received in a year28.02.24, 12:31 • 157819 views

Addendum

The head of the MVA also said that Ilyina Olena Valeriivna was killed in the explosion. She was engaged in the organization of "elections" in Berdiansk and was a member of the election commission "with the right to cast a decisive vote.

Galitsyna notes that the woman's son , Mykyta Samoilenko, who has been actively supporting the russians since the beginning of the occupation , has been known for his public speeches and has become widely known.

Former janitor gets a position in the administration of the "occupiers"

- noted the head of the Berdiansk city military administration.

Recall

Last month in occupied Berdiansk, a local businessman-collaboratorwas killed, who helped russians seize local businesses and denounced Ukrainian patriots.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Telegram
Ukraine
Berdiansk
