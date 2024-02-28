$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30173 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 111050 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 70746 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 275739 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 234554 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191549 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230983 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251552 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157547 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372132 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Chatbot for detecting traitors and collaborators: 20 thousand requests received in a year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 157819 views

Over the year, the National Police internal security chatbot received 20,000 calls, helping to expose traitors and collaborators and destroy enemy equipment since the beginning of the war.

Chatbot for detecting traitors and collaborators: 20 thousand requests received in a year

The National Police's internal security chatbot received 20,000 calls during the year of its operation. Since the beginning of the war, the DVB chatbot has been helping to expose traitors, collaborators, and destroy enemy equipment. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Internal Security Department of the National Police.

Over a year of work, we have received  more than 20 thousand applications

- the Department of Internal Security said.

The department noted that since the beginning of the great war, the DVB chatbot has been helping to expose traitors, collaborators, and destroy enemy equipment.

"Thanks to the cooperation with the population of the frontline regions, SBI officers managed to expose and detain  a Russian missile gunner in Sumy, and get on the trail of a man who worked in a penal colony in Russia during the occupation of part of Kherson, and after the liberation of the territory from the invaders, he got a job in one of the military formations. A resident of Kherson, who worked in the  tax  service, and after the occupiers fled the right bank, got a job in the local administration as an accountant, failed to lie low," the department said.

In addition, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, in a Telegram message called on Ukrainians to report corruption incidents to a chatbot and hotline if they witness corruption or are asked to pay a bribe for services.

"Internal security operatives of the National Police will respond immediately. Our goals are unchanged: minimum bureaucracy, high quality of services, speed and comfort for the public. And the main thing is to prevent any corruption," said Klymenko.

Addendum

In November 2022, the Internal Security Department of the National Police launched a chatbot to obtain information about traitors and collaborators.

30.10.22, 10:53 • 184752 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Igor Klymenko
Ukraine
Kherson
Sums
