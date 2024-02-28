Chatbot for detecting traitors and collaborators: 20 thousand requests received in a year

The National Police's internal security chatbot received 20,000 calls during the year of its operation. Since the beginning of the war, the DVB chatbot has been helping to expose traitors, collaborators, and destroy enemy equipment. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Internal Security Department of the National Police.

Over a year of work, we have received more than 20 thousand applications - the Department of Internal Security said.

The department noted that since the beginning of the great war, the DVB chatbot has been helping to expose traitors, collaborators, and destroy enemy equipment.

"Thanks to the cooperation with the population of the frontline regions, SBI officers managed to expose and detain a Russian missile gunner in Sumy, and get on the trail of a man who worked in a penal colony in Russia during the occupation of part of Kherson, and after the liberation of the territory from the invaders, he got a job in one of the military formations. A resident of Kherson, who worked in the tax service, and after the occupiers fled the right bank, got a job in the local administration as an accountant, failed to lie low," the department said.

In addition, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, in a Telegram message called on Ukrainians to report corruption incidents to a chatbot and hotline if they witness corruption or are asked to pay a bribe for services.

"Internal security operatives of the National Police will respond immediately. Our goals are unchanged: minimum bureaucracy, high quality of services, speed and comfort for the public. And the main thing is to prevent any corruption," said Klymenko.

Addendum

In November 2022, the Internal Security Department of the National Police launched a chatbot to obtain information about traitors and collaborators.