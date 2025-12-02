$42.340.08
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
SBU and National Police expose 7 organizers of draft evasion schemes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

The SBU and the National Police have blocked new draft evasion schemes, detaining seven organizers. The defendants sold forged documents or smuggled conscripts abroad for sums up to 18.5 thousand US dollars.

SBU and National Police expose 7 organizers of draft evasion schemes
Photo: SBU

The Security Service and the National Police have blocked new schemes of evasion from mobilization in Ukraine and detained seven organizers of the schemes. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBU.

Details

The investigation established that for sums up to 18.5 thousand US dollars, the defendants sold fake documents to conscripts to avoid conscription or transported them abroad "bypassing" checkpoints.

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers exposed the head of the district department of the Probation Center, who issued fake guardianship for "seriously ill" relatives to draft dodgers.

In Kharkiv, three defendants were exposed who sold fake disability documents to draft dodgers. To falsify medical history, the dealers organized a "hospital stay" for draft dodgers with subsequent recording of non-existent diagnoses.

In Zakarpattia, two more dealers were detained who transported draft dodgers abroad outside checkpoints. First, the defendants gathered clients in a local barn, and then individually escorted them to a neighboring country via "bypassing" paths.

The defendants have been charged in accordance with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);
    • Part 3 of Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border);
      • Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 3 of Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

        The perpetrators face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

        Recall

        In Dnipropetrovsk region, two former law enforcement officers will appear before court for deleting data of wanted draft dodgers from state systems. The accused made changes to information systems throughout 2024 and were exposed in June 2025.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

