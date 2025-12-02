SBU and National Police expose 7 organizers of draft evasion schemes

Photo: SBU

The Security Service and the National Police have blocked new schemes of evasion from mobilization in Ukraine and detained seven organizers of the schemes. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBU.

Details

The investigation established that for sums up to 18.5 thousand US dollars, the defendants sold fake documents to conscripts to avoid conscription or transported them abroad "bypassing" checkpoints.

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers exposed the head of the district department of the Probation Center, who issued fake guardianship for "seriously ill" relatives to draft dodgers.

In Kharkiv, three defendants were exposed who sold fake disability documents to draft dodgers. To falsify medical history, the dealers organized a "hospital stay" for draft dodgers with subsequent recording of non-existent diagnoses.

In Zakarpattia, two more dealers were detained who transported draft dodgers abroad outside checkpoints. First, the defendants gathered clients in a local barn, and then individually escorted them to a neighboring country via "bypassing" paths.

The defendants have been charged in accordance with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

Part 3 of Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border);

Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 3 of Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The perpetrators face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Dnipropetrovsk region, two former law enforcement officers will appear before court for deleting data of wanted draft dodgers from state systems. The accused made changes to information systems throughout 2024 and were exposed in June 2025.