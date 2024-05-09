SBI and SBU detain deserter who filmed video of service evasion

A deserter who escaped from the service and told about it in a video has been detained. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

SBI officers, in cooperation with the SBU, detained and served a notice of suspicion to a serviceman who boasted that he would not return to service and incited other servicemen to escape.

The report adds that the defendant served in one of the military units that is currently at the front in southern Ukraine.

He received an annual leave and went home to Ivano-Frankivsk region. From there, the soldier began to communicate via messengers that he was not going to return to service and even sang in a video one of the songs about evaders spread by enemy propaganda. He sent this video to his comrades at the front.

SBI and SBU officers tracked down and detained the man. He was served a notice of suspicion of desertion (Part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

The court imposed on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention.

Recall

The State Bureau of Investigation notified of suspicion of desertion to the military personnel involved in the shooting of police officers in Vinnytsia region.

A Russian deserter was detained in Poland: he wanted to get to Europe directly from the front in Ukraine