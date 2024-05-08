ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
A Russian deserter was detained in Poland: he wanted to get to Europe directly from the front in Ukraine

A Russian deserter was detained in Poland: he wanted to get to Europe directly from the front in Ukraine

Kyiv

 19373 views

A 41-year-old Russian soldier deserted from the front in Ukraine and was detained in Poland after illegally crossing the Belarusian border to try to get to Europe.

A Russian soldier was detained in Poland after he crossed the Belarusian border. The deserter allegedly tried to illegally enter Poland through Belarus, directly from the frontline in Ukraine, RMF FM reports, UNN reports. 

Details 

As RMF FM's correspondent found out, the detained Russian serviceman is 41 years old. He was wearing civilian clothes and unarmed.

It is noted that everything indicates that he tried to illegally enter Poland through Belarus, directly from the Ukrainian front.

According to RMF FM, Russian military documents were found on the man's person, including a contract with the army that provides for participation in military operations against Ukraine.

"In order to get to the West, the Russian tried to use the migration channel organized by the regime of Oleksandr Lukashenko, which is used by foreigners mainly from the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia," RMF FM writes. 

Currently, the deserter is being thoroughly checked by Polish services.

The Border Guard Service of Podlasie refused to comment on these reports, confirming only that officers detained a Russian deserter in Poland while he was trying to cross the border. 

There is currently no information on whether he has applied for international protection in Poland. 

Desertion rate among the Russian occupation army is growing - DIU29.04.24, 12:47 • 74534 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World
europeEurope
tsentralna-aziiaCentral Asia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

