A Russian deserter was detained in Poland: he wanted to get to Europe directly from the front in Ukraine

A Russian soldier was detained in Poland after he crossed the Belarusian border. The deserter allegedly tried to illegally enter Poland through Belarus, directly from the frontline in Ukraine, RMF FM reports, UNN reports.

As RMF FM's correspondent found out, the detained Russian serviceman is 41 years old. He was wearing civilian clothes and unarmed.

It is noted that everything indicates that he tried to illegally enter Poland through Belarus, directly from the Ukrainian front.

According to RMF FM, Russian military documents were found on the man's person, including a contract with the army that provides for participation in military operations against Ukraine.

"In order to get to the West, the Russian tried to use the migration channel organized by the regime of Oleksandr Lukashenko, which is used by foreigners mainly from the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia," RMF FM writes.

Currently, the deserter is being thoroughly checked by Polish services.

The Border Guard Service of Podlasie refused to comment on these reports, confirming only that officers detained a Russian deserter in Poland while he was trying to cross the border.

There is currently no information on whether he has applied for international protection in Poland.

