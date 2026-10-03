Saudi Arabia called on Europe to provide military assistance in the fight against the Houthis - Bild

Saudi Arabia is planning a new military offensive against the pro-Iranian Houthi terrorist group in Yemen. At the same time, Riyadh is counting on military support from European countries. Bild reports, according to UNN.

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Riyadh expects military support, in particular, from France and the United Kingdom. The head of Saudi intelligence, Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, also called on Germany to join efforts to counter the Houthis.

He stressed that European countries are interested in the stability of the region, as they use its resources and trade routes.

Those who benefit from the region's raw material resources should contribute to peace and security - Turki said.

Several months ago, Saudi Arabia proposed creating a military security and surveillance system for the Arabian Peninsula and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. According to the intelligence chief, no European country agreed to take part in the initiative at the time.

Turki believes that Europe has a direct interest in protecting this route, since ships bound for the Suez Canal, and from there to Europe, pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia already has allies in the fight against the Houthis. As Turki explains, France is taking part in the relevant operations, while the United Kingdom is assisting with in-flight refueling of aircraft. Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey are also providing support — in particular, with supplies, ammunition and intelligence information.

The Saudi representative stressed that protecting international trade routes should not remain solely an American responsibility. "The whole world must take part in this."

Next month, a meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union is to be held in Riyadh. Turki expects the parties to finally be able to conclude a trade agreement, negotiations on which have been ongoing for 30 years. According to him, such an agreement could become the first step toward broader cooperation in the field of security.

Saudi Arabia is preparing a large-scale offensive against the Houthis involving more than 100,000 troops