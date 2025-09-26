$41.490.08
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 8298 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
01:31 PM • 7064 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 9800 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 14778 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 19019 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 28260 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 33942 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 38449 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28341 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
SAP to appeal closure of UZ 12 million UAH embezzlement case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will appeal the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to close the case regarding the embezzlement of almost UAH 12 million at JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia". The court closed the proceedings due to the expiration of the pre-trial investigation period, which drew criticism from law enforcement.

SAP to appeal closure of UZ 12 million UAH embezzlement case

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will appeal the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to close the case regarding the embezzlement of almost UAH 12 million at JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia". The court closed the proceedings due to the expiration of the pre-trial investigation period, which drew criticism from law enforcement officers. This was reported by the SAP, writes UNN.

Details

On September 26, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the motion of the defense lawyers and closed the criminal proceedings against an official of Ukrzaliznytsia and the owner of a commercial company, who were accused of embezzling more than UAH 11.8 million from the enterprise.

Real estate worth over UAH 3.2 million: SAP demands recognition of unreasonable assets of chief customs officer Zviahintsev23.09.25, 13:30 • 2846 views

According to the materials of the pre-trial investigation by NABU, in 2018, the defendants in the case, together with the deputy director of the Central Logistics Department branch of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", allegedly created discriminatory conditions for six purchases of coal. This ensured the victory of pre-determined companies, including the one that offered the highest price, which led to a significant overspending.

The proceedings were closed on the basis of paragraph 10 of part 1 of Article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine – due to the expiration of the pre-trial investigation period. SAP prosecutors disagree with this decision and plan to appeal it.

Conflict of interest: NABU detective moved to a leadership position in "Ukrzaliznytsia" after finding corruption there, – expert14.08.25, 15:50 • 4279 views

Experts and law enforcement officials emphasize that the court's decision became possible due to the so-called "Lozovyi amendments", which allow high-ranking officials to avoid responsibility for corruption crimes. According to critics, these norms undermine international standards of justice and complicate the conduct of lengthy examinations necessary for a quality investigation.

SAPO completed the investigation into UZ's embezzlement of UAH 15 million22.09.25, 16:56 • 2966 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Ukrainian Railways
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine