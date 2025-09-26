SAP to appeal closure of UZ 12 million UAH embezzlement case

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will appeal the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to close the case regarding the embezzlement of almost UAH 12 million at JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia". The court closed the proceedings due to the expiration of the pre-trial investigation period, which drew criticism from law enforcement officers. This was reported by the SAP, writes UNN.

Details

On September 26, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the motion of the defense lawyers and closed the criminal proceedings against an official of Ukrzaliznytsia and the owner of a commercial company, who were accused of embezzling more than UAH 11.8 million from the enterprise.

According to the materials of the pre-trial investigation by NABU, in 2018, the defendants in the case, together with the deputy director of the Central Logistics Department branch of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", allegedly created discriminatory conditions for six purchases of coal. This ensured the victory of pre-determined companies, including the one that offered the highest price, which led to a significant overspending.

The proceedings were closed on the basis of paragraph 10 of part 1 of Article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine – due to the expiration of the pre-trial investigation period. SAP prosecutors disagree with this decision and plan to appeal it.

Experts and law enforcement officials emphasize that the court's decision became possible due to the so-called "Lozovyi amendments", which allow high-ranking officials to avoid responsibility for corruption crimes. According to critics, these norms undermine international standards of justice and complicate the conduct of lengthy examinations necessary for a quality investigation.

