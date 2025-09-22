$41.250.00
SAPO completed the investigation into UZ's embezzlement of UAH 15 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has completed the investigation into the case of embezzlement of over UAH 15 million from Ukrzaliznytsia. Four suspects are accused of misappropriation and embezzlement of property on an especially large scale.

SAPO completed the investigation into UZ's embezzlement of UAH 15 million

The pre-trial investigation into the criminal scheme of misappropriation of funds from "Ukrzaliznytsia" during the procurement of paint and linoleum has been completed. According to the investigation, the participants in the scheme caused losses to the state company of over UAH 15 million. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The SAP prosecutor decided to complete the pre-trial investigation in the case of 4 individuals suspected of misappropriating funds from JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" totaling over UAH 15 million during public procurement of paints and linoleum. As of today, at the instruction of the SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives have opened the case materials to the defense for review.

- reported the SAP.

The prosecutor decided to complete the investigation against four suspects. Their actions are classified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - appropriation and embezzlement of property on an especially large scale.

Conflict of interest: NABU detective moved to a leadership position in "Ukrzaliznytsia" after finding corruption there, – expert14.08.25, 15:50 • 4232 views

The investigation established that in 2022, the organizer of the scheme agreed with officials of the "Production Support Center" branch to "support" certain companies in tenders. If an outside firm participated in the procurement or offered too low a price, the tender was canceled. After that, contracts were concluded with "necessary" enterprises, and prices for paint and linoleum were deliberately inflated.

Thus, in the period from September 2022 to April 2023, the participants of the scheme illegally seized funds from "Ukrzaliznytsia" in the amount of over UAH 15 million. In addition, according to the investigation, in February-April 2023, they tried to repeat the fraudulent scheme, but its implementation was prevented by the intervention of NABU and SAP. In this episode, their actions are qualified as an attempt to commit a crime (Part 3 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code).

Currently, NABU detectives have opened the case materials to the defense for review.

Former head of "Lviv Railways" received suspicion: details of the crime11.09.25, 11:52 • 2582 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukrainian Railways
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine