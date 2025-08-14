$41.510.09
Conflict of interest: NABU detective moved to a leadership position in "Ukrzaliznytsia" after finding corruption there, – expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

Former NABU detective Taras Likunov, who investigated corruption in "Ukrzaliznytsia", took up the position of Deputy Director for Corporate Security there. Expert Oleh Posternak considers this a conflict of interest and a violation of anti-corruption legislation.

Conflict of interest: NABU detective moved to a leadership position in "Ukrzaliznytsia" after finding corruption there, – expert

Former NABU detective Taras Likunov took a position at "Ukrzaliznytsia" shortly after investigating corruption crimes in this company. Such actions constitute a conflict of interest, violate anti-corruption legislation, and contain signs of several criminal offenses. Political expert Oleh Posternak wrote about this.

NABU senior detective Taras Likunov investigated corruption crimes at "Ukrzaliznytsia". Seeing certain opportunities, he resigned from NABU and got a job at "UZ" as deputy director for corporate security of the company. "Ukrzaliznytsia" is quite a lucrative structure, where, knowing and studying how corruption schemes work, one can, if desired, quickly master them.

— wrote Posternak.

In addition, he reported that before taking the position at "UZ", Likunov "cleared" the position for himself – he facilitated a criminal case and organized a suspicion against a company official. And the position "suddenly" became vacant, the expert said.

He emphasized that Article 26 of the Law "On Prevention of Corruption" directly prohibits working for companies that the official controlled or supervised for one year after dismissal. In addition, it concerns possible abuse of power, exceeding authority, conflict of interest, and obtaining undue benefits, the expert noted.

According to Posternak, Likunov receives a salary twice as high in his new position as he did at NABU.

"A NABU detective could have violated a whole series of legal norms at one point and should have been held accountable for it if proven," he stated.

The impetus for the expert's publication was a media report mentioning that Likunov is the brother of Olena Shcherban, a board member of the Anti-Corruption Action Center. Last week, the anti-corruption activist was accused of a conflict of interest because she became the lawyer for NABU top official Magamedrasulov, who, together with his father, a Russian citizen, is accused of trading cannabis with Dagestan and received a suspicion of treason for this.

"We actually have a family 'anti-corruption' contract: the sister is an activist, the brother is a detective (albeit in the past), with a very interesting employment history at "Ukrzaliznytsia," he reported.

The expert reminded that this story was first published by international lawyer Bohdan Ustymenko, who, in addition, drew attention to inconsistencies in Likunov's declarations: he owned shares in the MHP agricultural holding, whose activities he investigated in previous years.

"Time has passed, but there is no reaction from the authorized bodies. NABU and SAP are silent - 'super honest' institutions that do not emerge from scandals. NACP is silent, which should check officials' declarations and react to possible illegal enrichment. Anti-corruption activists are silent (not surprising here, given family ties). Everyone has kept quiet," Posternak concluded.

As reported, representatives of the leadership of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (ACAC) Vitaliy Shabunin were accused of conflict of interest and double standards. According to blogger Serhiy Ivanov, ACAC board member Olena Shcherban became the lawyer for suspected NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov. This top NABU official, together with his father, a Russian citizen, traded cannabis with Dagestan and received a suspicion of treason for this.

Lilia Podolyak

