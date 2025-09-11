Former head of "Lviv Railways" received suspicion: details of the crime

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have notified the former head of the regional branch "Lviv Railway" of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" of suspicion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

The investigation established that the suspect's actions caused losses to the state company amounting to over 31 million hryvnias. It is noted that the official deliberately ignored the instructions of the "Ukrzaliznytsia" management and allowed a private legal entity to use rolling stock - private locomotives - on the tracks of the state company's general network.

This decision contradicts the requirements of the Rules for Technical Operation of Railways of Ukraine. The actions of the detained person are qualified under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official position, which caused grave consequences). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 6 years.

Recall

Law enforcement officers exposed an official of the Mobilization Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for a criminal offense. This concerns a deferment from mobilization for 10,000 dollars.