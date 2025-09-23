Real estate worth over UAH 3.2 million: SAP demands recognition of unreasonable assets of chief customs officer Zviahintsev

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
05:00 AM • 19367 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 19997 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 23765 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 39653 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 42389 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 41164 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 63842 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 68787 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 63277 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 30751 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
4.4m/s
38%
751mm
Popular news
Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv OblastPhotoSeptember 23, 01:12 AM • 15522 views
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown dronesSeptember 23, 01:48 AM • 18136 views
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 millionVideoSeptember 23, 02:44 AM • 18450 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?07:45 AM • 13863 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 10280 views
Publications
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 188 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 10436 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?07:45 AM • 14021 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly05:00 AM • 19367 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 60626 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mahmoud Abbas
Emmanuel Macron
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Belgium
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 60626 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 28676 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 44600 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 95976 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 117734 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot

Real estate worth over UAH 3.2 million: SAP demands recognition of unreasonable assets of chief customs officer Zviahintsev

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The SAP prosecutor filed a lawsuit with the HACC to recognize as unreasonable assets worth over UAH 3.2 million, which are used by the current head of the State Customs Service. This refers to a residential building and a land plot near Kyiv, registered in the name of a relative of his wife, but actually belonging to the official.

Real estate worth over UAH 3.2 million: SAP demands recognition of unreasonable assets of chief customs officer Zviahintsev

The prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, based on materials from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to recognize as unfounded assets totaling over UAH 3.2 million, which are used by the current head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, Serhiy Zvyahintsev. This was reported by the SAP press service, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to a residential building with an area of 236.8 square meters and a land plot near Kyiv where it is located.

As it turned out, this property was registered in the name of a close relative of his wife, but in fact, the official and his family were its owners and managers.

The High Anti-Corruption Court, at the request of the prosecutor, seized the assets as a measure to secure the claim.

Recall

In May, acting head of the State Customs Service Serhiy Zvyahintsev was accused of failing to declare a house near Kyiv worth over $100,000. The indictment was sent to court.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
State Customs Service of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Kyiv