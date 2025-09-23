Real estate worth over UAH 3.2 million: SAP demands recognition of unreasonable assets of chief customs officer Zviahintsev

The prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, based on materials from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to recognize as unfounded assets totaling over UAH 3.2 million, which are used by the current head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, Serhiy Zvyahintsev. This was reported by the SAP press service, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to a residential building with an area of 236.8 square meters and a land plot near Kyiv where it is located.

As it turned out, this property was registered in the name of a close relative of his wife, but in fact, the official and his family were its owners and managers.

The High Anti-Corruption Court, at the request of the prosecutor, seized the assets as a measure to secure the claim.

Recall

In May, acting head of the State Customs Service Serhiy Zvyahintsev was accused of failing to declare a house near Kyiv worth over $100,000. The indictment was sent to court.