SAP demands confiscation of assets of judge who bought a G-Wagen for 10,000 hryvnias

Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with Europe
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de Janeiro
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperable
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperable
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
BM-21 "Grad"

SAP demands confiscation of assets of judge who bought a G-Wagen for 10,000 hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The SAP prosecutor filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to declare the assets of a judge of the Kyiv-Sviatoshynsky District Court of Kyiv Oblast unfounded. The total value of the assets, including three cars, exceeds 3.3 million hryvnias.

SAP demands confiscation of assets of judge who bought a G-Wagen for 10,000 hryvnias

Law enforcement agencies demand the confiscation of assets of a judge who bought a Gelandewagen for 10 thousand hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

Details

The SAP prosecutor, based on materials from the NACP and NABU, filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to recognize as unfounded the assets acquired by a judge of the Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv Oblast in 2022-2023.

The application was filed regarding the following property:

  • "MERCEDES-BENZ" car;
    • part of the cost of the "RENAULT ZOE" car;
      • cash in bank accounts.

        The total value of the assets is over 3.3 million hryvnias.

        At the same time, the NACP provided more precise data. They stated that during monitoring, the NACP found that the declarant acquired three vehicles in 2022-2023 at prices significantly lower than market prices. This refers to:

        • MERCEDES-BENZ G 350 TD, manufactured in 2013, which the judge purchased in September 2022 for UAH 10,000, while according to expert assessment on the date of acquisition, its value reached over UAH 2.1 million;
          • MERCEDES-BENZ G 500, manufactured in 2013, which the official bought at the end of 2023. The acquisition cost according to documents was UAH 529,000 instead of almost UAH 685,000, as indicated in an advertisement on one of the vehicle sales websites;
            • RENAULT ZOE, manufactured in 2017, which was also purchased at the end of 2023 for UAH 5,000. However, experts estimated the vehicle at almost UAH 431,500.

              After analyzing the income and expenses of the official and his family, the NACP concluded that he could not have acquired the mentioned property from legal income.

              Recall

              The High Council of Justice granted the request of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to consent to the detention of a judge of one of the district courts of Zakarpattia Oblast. He is suspected of extorting and receiving undue benefits for lifting the arrest of property, namely - 20 cubic meters of timber.

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              SocietyCrimes and emergencies
              Kyiv Oblast
              Zakarpattia Oblast
              National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine