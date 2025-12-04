SAP demands confiscation of assets of judge who bought a G-Wagen for 10,000 hryvnias

Law enforcement agencies demand the confiscation of assets of a judge who bought a Gelandewagen for 10 thousand hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

The SAP prosecutor, based on materials from the NACP and NABU, filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to recognize as unfounded the assets acquired by a judge of the Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv Oblast in 2022-2023.

The application was filed regarding the following property:

"MERCEDES-BENZ" car;

part of the cost of the "RENAULT ZOE" car;

cash in bank accounts.

The total value of the assets is over 3.3 million hryvnias.

At the same time, the NACP provided more precise data. They stated that during monitoring, the NACP found that the declarant acquired three vehicles in 2022-2023 at prices significantly lower than market prices. This refers to:

MERCEDES-BENZ G 350 TD, manufactured in 2013, which the judge purchased in September 2022 for UAH 10,000, while according to expert assessment on the date of acquisition, its value reached over UAH 2.1 million;

MERCEDES-BENZ G 500, manufactured in 2013, which the official bought at the end of 2023. The acquisition cost according to documents was UAH 529,000 instead of almost UAH 685,000, as indicated in an advertisement on one of the vehicle sales websites;

RENAULT ZOE, manufactured in 2017, which was also purchased at the end of 2023 for UAH 5,000. However, experts estimated the vehicle at almost UAH 431,500.

After analyzing the income and expenses of the official and his family, the NACP concluded that he could not have acquired the mentioned property from legal income.

