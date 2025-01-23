Samsung presents Galaxy S25: artificial intelligence and competition with Apple

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a new series of Galaxy S25 smartphones powered by Qualcomm chips and Google's artificial intelligence model to strengthen its market position and compete with Apple and Chinese smartphone makers.

Samsung also unveiled a thinner version of its flagship smartphone models, aiming to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge in the first half of 2025, ahead of the expected release of Apple's thinnest iPhone.

According to media reports, Samsung released an AI-powered smartphone faster than Apple, but last year it failed to regain the top spot in the global smartphone market due to American competitors in the premium market and Chinese firms in the lower price segment.

We are one step ahead of the industry by offering AI functions. I believe we are moving in the right direction - said Park Ji-Sung, Executive Vice President of Samsung Language AI, who leads the Samsung Language AI team.

Samsung has left the prices of the Galaxy S25 series unchanged - from $799 to $1,299.

The new Galaxy S25 smartphone from Samsung uses the Gemini artificial intelligence model developed by Alphabet (Google) as the default AI engine. In addition, the device is equipped with Samsung's advanced Bixby voice assistant, which complements Google AI functions.

According to Park Ji-sung, the two tools complement each other, and Bixby plays a key role at Samsung, whose products span from mobile phones to TVs and home appliances.

Thomas Hasson, an analyst at Forrester, expressed doubts about Samsung's ability to effectively differentiate its Bixby voice assistant in the market.

I don't think there's a really killer app out there today that you know could convince them (consumers): “Okay, I'm going to buy this because it's an AI smartphone.” - He said.

However, Thomas Hasson, a Forrester analyst, added that AI features could have a positive impact on Samsung's brand image.

