“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

02:39 PM • 100024 views
Samsung presents Galaxy S25: artificial intelligence and competition with Apple

Samsung presents Galaxy S25: artificial intelligence and competition with Apple

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25892 views

Samsung has unveiled a new series of Galaxy S25 smartphones with Google's integrated Gemini artificial intelligence and Qualcomm chips. The company has kept prices at $799-1299 and plans to release a thinner version of the Edge in the first half of 2025.

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a new series of Galaxy S25 smartphones powered by Qualcomm chips and Google's artificial intelligence model to  strengthen its market position and compete with Apple and Chinese smartphone makers.

This is reported by Reuters, UNN.

Details [1

Samsung also unveiled a thinner version of its flagship smartphone models, aiming to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge in the first half of 2025, ahead of the expected release of Apple's thinnest iPhone.

According to media reports, Samsung released an AI-powered smartphone faster than Apple, but last year it failed to regain the top spot in the global smartphone market due to American competitors in the premium market and Chinese firms in the lower price segment.

We are one step ahead of the industry by offering AI functions. I believe we are moving in the right direction

- said Park Ji-Sung, Executive Vice President of Samsung Language AI, who leads the Samsung Language AI team.

Samsung has left the prices of the Galaxy S25 series unchanged - from $799 to $1,299.

The new Galaxy S25 smartphone from Samsung uses the Gemini artificial intelligence model developed by Alphabet (Google) as the default AI engine. In addition, the device is equipped with Samsung's advanced Bixby voice assistant, which complements Google AI functions.

According to Park Ji-sung, the two tools complement each other, and Bixby plays a key role at Samsung, whose products span from mobile phones to TVs and home appliances.

Thomas Hasson, an analyst at Forrester, expressed doubts about Samsung's ability to effectively differentiate its Bixby voice assistant in the market.

I don't think there's a really killer app out there today that you know could convince them (consumers): “Okay, I'm going to buy this because it's an AI smartphone.”

- He said.

However, Thomas Hasson, a Forrester analyst, added that AI features could have a positive impact on Samsung's brand image.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that Samsung will present four new models of Galaxy S25 smartphones with improved features and AI functions. The flagship Ultra model will have a titanium frame and a 200-megapixel camera.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Technologies
apple-incApple Inc.
googleGoogle

