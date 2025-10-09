Salary fraud and aiding draft evasion: former Kyiv City Council secretary Bondarenko to face trial

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 1818 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 3738 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 7380 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 14759 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 12158 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM • 13575 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 15924 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26125 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 48240 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 34706 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.4m/s
90%
746mm
Popular news
Germany cancels accelerated citizenship for foreignersOctober 8, 11:38 PM • 12743 views
Minus 60 occupiers per day: the military reported on how they are eliminating Russians in Dnipropetrovsk regionOctober 9, 12:06 AM • 15067 views
UAVs attacked Volgograd region: fuel and energy facilities are on firePhotoOctober 9, 01:52 AM • 26581 views
Tariffs brought peace to the world: Trump said his economic strategy stops wars04:10 AM • 10074 views
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of funds07:24 AM • 6126 views
Publications
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 1842 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 14774 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 55831 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 61364 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 40633 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Yermak
Borys Kushniruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Odesa Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 23747 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 41236 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 55344 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 57059 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 108094 views
Actual
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T
ChatGPT

Salary fraud and aiding draft evasion: former Kyiv City Council secretary Bondarenko to face trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

The indictment against former Deputy Mayor of Kyiv Volodymyr Bondarenko has been sent to court. He is suspected of groundlessly accruing salary to a KMR employee and aiding in evasion of military service.

Salary fraud and aiding draft evasion: former Kyiv City Council secretary Bondarenko to face trial

An indictment has been sent to court against former Deputy Kyiv Mayor – Secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko, who is suspected of groundlessly accruing salary to a city council staff member and assisting in evading military service. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, an indictment has been sent to court against the former Deputy Kyiv Mayor - Secretary of the Kyiv City Council, a deputy of the Kyiv City Council of the IX convocation

- the report says.

Context

He is suspected of official negligence, i.e., improper performance by an official of their official duties due to a negligent attitude towards them, which caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and of aiding and abetting a serviceman in evading military service, committed under martial law, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It was established that the official, in 2022-2023, contrary to Article 119 of the Labor Code, groundlessly accrued and paid a salary of almost 700 thousand hryvnias to an employee of the Kyiv City Council apparatus who was serving in the military. At the same time, this employee, having joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, received monetary support as a serviceman.

In addition, the suspected official sent a letter to the Kyiv City Military-Civil Administration with a request to second the mobilized employee to work in the Kyiv City Council.

Thus, the mobilized person actually evaded military service, did not report to the military unit, and did not perform any tasks for the defense of Ukraine.

The indictment against him is already pending in court

- the prosecutor's office informs.

For reference

Bondarenko worked as Deputy Mayor of Kyiv – Secretary of the Kyiv City Council from 2020 to 2025, and was also a deputy of the Kyiv City Council of the 9th convocation.

In April of this year, Bondarenko submitted a statement on the early termination of his powers as Secretary of the Kyiv City Council, which was supported by the Kyiv City Council. Prior to this, Bondarenko was attempted to be dismissed by secret ballot due to his involvement in Komarnytskyi's land case.

In May 2017, "Schemes" journalists published an investigation, which stated that Bondarenko had a fake bachelor's degree from Lviv University named after Franko and on the basis of this received a specialist degree from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Anna Murashko

SocietyPoliticsKyivCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv City Council
Armed Forces of Ukraine