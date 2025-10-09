Salary fraud and aiding draft evasion: former Kyiv City Council secretary Bondarenko to face trial

An indictment has been sent to court against former Deputy Kyiv Mayor – Secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko, who is suspected of groundlessly accruing salary to a city council staff member and assisting in evading military service. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, an indictment has been sent to court against the former Deputy Kyiv Mayor - Secretary of the Kyiv City Council, a deputy of the Kyiv City Council of the IX convocation - the report says.

Context

He is suspected of official negligence, i.e., improper performance by an official of their official duties due to a negligent attitude towards them, which caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and of aiding and abetting a serviceman in evading military service, committed under martial law, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It was established that the official, in 2022-2023, contrary to Article 119 of the Labor Code, groundlessly accrued and paid a salary of almost 700 thousand hryvnias to an employee of the Kyiv City Council apparatus who was serving in the military. At the same time, this employee, having joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, received monetary support as a serviceman.

In addition, the suspected official sent a letter to the Kyiv City Military-Civil Administration with a request to second the mobilized employee to work in the Kyiv City Council.

Thus, the mobilized person actually evaded military service, did not report to the military unit, and did not perform any tasks for the defense of Ukraine.

The indictment against him is already pending in court - the prosecutor's office informs.

For reference

Bondarenko worked as Deputy Mayor of Kyiv – Secretary of the Kyiv City Council from 2020 to 2025, and was also a deputy of the Kyiv City Council of the 9th convocation.

In April of this year, Bondarenko submitted a statement on the early termination of his powers as Secretary of the Kyiv City Council, which was supported by the Kyiv City Council. Prior to this, Bondarenko was attempted to be dismissed by secret ballot due to his involvement in Komarnytskyi's land case.

In May 2017, "Schemes" journalists published an investigation, which stated that Bondarenko had a fake bachelor's degree from Lviv University named after Franko and on the basis of this received a specialist degree from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.