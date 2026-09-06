Ryazan oil refinery, airfield and three air defense facilities: General Staff confirms Defense Forces strikes on facilities in Russia

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of facilities on the territory of the russian federation on the night of September 6. This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, the General Staff confirmed the strike on the Ryazan oil refinery, which is involved in supplying the armed forces of the russian aggressor.

Ukrainian servicemen also carried out a strike on the "Rostov-on-Don" airfield. A fire was recorded in the vicinity of the facility.

In addition, in the Rostov region, the Defense Forces struck the "Podlyot" radar station and two "Pantsir-S1" surface-to-air missile and gun systems.

The extent of the damage is being clarified. Operations against the enemy’s key targets continue. More to come - the General Staff emphasized.

Earlier, the manufacturer of strike drones, Fire Point, reported that Ukrainian servicemen had struck the Ryazan oil refinery using long-range FP-1 UAVs.

The company also added that the strike hit the largest primary oil-refining units at the Ryazan refinery.

Hits by FP-1 drones on the rectification columns of the ELOU-AVT-6 unit—the plant’s largest primary oil-refining unit, with a capacity of 8.5 million tonnes per year—were confirmed. A hit on the equipment of the AVT-3 unit, with a capacity of 3.1 million tonnes per year, was also confirmed. In total, the affected units account for more than 77% of the Ryazan refinery’s total primary oil-refining capacity - the company noted.

Additionally

The Ryazan oil refinery is one of the largest oil-processing enterprises in russia. Its designed capacity is about 17 million tonnes of oil per year (approximately 4.9% of the total volume of oil refining in the russian federation).

The plant is part of the structure of "Rosneft." The enterprise has repeatedly been subjected to strikes and drone attacks by Ukraine’s Defense Forces (in particular, in May, July, and September 2026). Previous attacks resulted in significant damage to process units, prolonged shutdowns of primary and secondary oil refining, and fires on the plant’s premises.

We remind you

Following strikes by the Defense Forces, the operations of LLC "LUKOIL-Nizhegorodнеfteоргсинтез" and "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" in russia were halted.