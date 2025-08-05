Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNN

Russia's war against Ukraine has become the war of US President Donald Trump. This is written by CNN international security columnist Nick Paton Walsh, reports UNN.

He notes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin started this war, former White House chief Joe Biden did not stop it, and now, "despite his efforts, this week Russia's invasion of Ukraine is becoming US President Donald Trump's war."

The most powerful position in the world does not always offer a choice. Trump is tasked with resolving the largest conflict in Europe since World War II, as the United States under his predecessor was a key ally and sponsor of Ukraine - the author points out.

In his opinion, Trump could have ended the war, but instead "he chose to impose the force of his personality."

First, through the idea that he could finish it in 24 hours or a revised 100-day deadline. Then he tried to navigate its personalities, first aligning with the Russian president, repeating his narratives, and then publicly rebuking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office the journalist notes.

According to him, in the last two weeks, the decision – and Trump's realization – has turned this into a problem he now manages: he saw that Putin does not want peace, that Ukraine urgently needs weapons, and he tried to help.

Though sluggishly. He made a remarkable choice, responding to the usually ignored nuclear saber-rattling of former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev with harsher nuclear threats about deploying American nuclear submarines closer to Russia. The US went from suspending military aid to Ukraine to threatening nuclear force against Russia in less than a month - Walsh writes.

In his conviction, Trump "faces the same problem of inheriting a crisis," with "Ukrainians wanting to live in peace, without nightly air raid sirens," while "Putin does not want peace, and his "maximalist demands amount to Ukraine's surrender."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that his special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, would likely visit Russia this Wednesday or Thursday.

On July 28, Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with the Kremlin leader Putin. The US President said that he was going to set a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine in about 10 or 12 days, starting from July 28.

