Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNN

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 46931 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 50714 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 85481 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 121861 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 76722 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 70877 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 73315 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 69932 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 63070 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 81217 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.9m/s
80%
751mm
Popular news
In Russia, a major music festival was canceled due to the threat of drone attacksAugust 4, 05:21 PM • 3788 views
Russian strike on Kramatorsk: death toll rises to sevenVideoAugust 4, 05:45 PM • 2926 views
USA and NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine - ShmyhalAugust 4, 05:59 PM • 3194 views
Ukrainian Ambassador Condemns Polish MP's Statement Regarding the Slogan "Glory to Ukraine"VideoAugust 4, 07:52 PM • 7768 views
Gasoline prices in Russia break records: local media explained the reason11:26 PM • 3818 views
Publications
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 46939 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 85491 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 121870 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 246632 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 334190 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Steve Witkoff
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
China
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 22938 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 46600 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 41591 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 46663 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 350247 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
MIM-23 Hawk
9K720 Iskander
Diia (service)
WhatsApp

Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1624 views

CNN commentator Nick Paton Walsh claims that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is becoming US President Donald Trump's war. He believes that Trump could have stopped the war, but instead chose to impose "the force of his personality."

Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNN

Russia's war against Ukraine has become the war of US President Donald Trump. This is written by CNN international security columnist Nick Paton Walsh, reports UNN.

Details

He notes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin started this war, former White House chief Joe Biden did not stop it, and now, "despite his efforts, this week Russia's invasion of Ukraine is becoming US President Donald Trump's war."

The most powerful position in the world does not always offer a choice. Trump is tasked with resolving the largest conflict in Europe since World War II, as the United States under his predecessor was a key ally and sponsor of Ukraine

- the author points out.

In his opinion, Trump could have ended the war, but instead "he chose to impose the force of his personality."

First, through the idea that he could finish it in 24 hours or a revised 100-day deadline. Then he tried to navigate its personalities, first aligning with the Russian president, repeating his narratives, and then publicly rebuking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office

the journalist notes.

Trump voters support tough stance on Russia - poll04.08.25, 23:15 • 2290 views

According to him, in the last two weeks, the decision – and Trump's realization – has turned this into a problem he now manages: he saw that Putin does not want peace, that Ukraine urgently needs weapons, and he tried to help.

Though sluggishly. He made a remarkable choice, responding to the usually ignored nuclear saber-rattling of former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev with harsher nuclear threats about deploying American nuclear submarines closer to Russia. The US went from suspending military aid to Ukraine to threatening nuclear force against Russia in less than a month

- Walsh writes.

In his conviction, Trump "faces the same problem of inheriting a crisis," with "Ukrainians wanting to live in peace, without nightly air raid sirens," while "Putin does not want peace, and his "maximalist demands amount to Ukraine's surrender."

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that his special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, would likely visit Russia this Wednesday or Thursday.

On July 28, Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with the Kremlin leader Putin. The US President said that he was going to set a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine in about 10 or 12 days, starting from July 28.

Trump forces Russia to ceasefire talks - US Ambassador to NATO05.08.25, 01:29 • 1448 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Oval Office
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Europe
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States