Russia's losses by March 8 exceeded 1.2 million people - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published data on the losses of Russian occupation forces as of March 8, 2026. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff.

Details

From February 24, 2022, to March 8, 2026, the total losses of Russian occupiers amounted to:

personnel – 1,273,290 (+930) people;

aircraft – 435 (+0);

helicopters – 349 (+0);

tanks – 11,742 (+5);

armored personnel carriers/armored vehicles/IFVs – 24,157 (+6);

artillery systems – 38,059 (+55);

air defense systems – 1,322 (+0);

multiple launch rocket systems – 1,673 (+3);

cruise missiles – 4,403 (+19);

automotive equipment, including fuel tankers – 82,101 (+289);

operational-tactical level UAVs – 164,416 (+2,558);

boats/ships – 30 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0);

special equipment – 4,083 (+3).

Recall

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian occupiers in Ukraine increased the share of ballistic missiles in salvos to 50 percent. Experts attribute this to the depletion of interceptor stockpiles due to the conflict in the Middle East.