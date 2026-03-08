Russia's losses by March 8 exceeded 1.2 million people - General Staff

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 24758 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 63801 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 36330 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 37780 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 54918 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 59328 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 66843 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 45455 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 92233 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 30943 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+3°
1m/s
72%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Turkey deploys F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus - ReutersMarch 7, 09:41 PM • 9888 views
Paratroopers of the 77th Airmobile Brigade showed the elimination of a group of occupiers near Zahryzove in the Kupyansk directionVideoMarch 7, 09:59 PM • 11714 views
Trump to Starmer: We don't need people who enter wars after we've already wonPhotoMarch 7, 10:32 PM • 12476 views
Ukrzaliznytsia delays a number of international and domestic trains due to shellingMarch 8, 12:12 AM • 12276 views
CPD: Russia spreads fake news about Ukrainian air defense being responsible for the deaths of 11 people in Kharkiv01:58 AM • 15514 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 56089 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 63238 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 92235 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 58430 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 65979 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 19740 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 22442 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 24130 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 25286 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 25354 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Gold
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Russia's losses by March 8 exceeded 1.2 million people - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1690 views

The General Staff updated data on enemy losses: 930 occupiers and 2558 UAVs were eliminated in a day. The total number of destroyed tanks reached 11,742 units.

Russia's losses by March 8 exceeded 1.2 million people - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published data on the losses of Russian occupation forces as of March 8, 2026. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff.

Details

From February 24, 2022, to March 8, 2026, the total losses of Russian occupiers amounted to:

  • personnel – 1,273,290 (+930) people;
    • aircraft – 435 (+0);
      • helicopters – 349 (+0);
        • tanks – 11,742 (+5);
          • armored personnel carriers/armored vehicles/IFVs – 24,157 (+6);
            • artillery systems – 38,059 (+55);
              • air defense systems – 1,322 (+0);
                • multiple launch rocket systems – 1,673 (+3);
                  • cruise missiles – 4,403 (+19);
                    • automotive equipment, including fuel tankers – 82,101 (+289);
                      • operational-tactical level UAVs – 164,416 (+2,558);
                        • boats/ships – 30 (+0);
                          • submarines – 2 (+0);
                            • special equipment – 4,083 (+3).

                              Recall

                              According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian occupiers in Ukraine increased the share of ballistic missiles in salvos to 50 percent. Experts attribute this to the depletion of interceptor stockpiles due to the conflict in the Middle East.

                              Yevhen Ustimenko

                              SocietyWar in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              Martial law
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Institute for the Study of War
                              Ukraine