Russia's economy is sliding into stagflation: intelligence stated that tight monetary policy stifled business activity

11:48 AM • 6854 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 14304 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 19647 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 20260 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 21407 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 25325 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 43470 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 56929 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 42678 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 74504 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Popular news
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with ChinaJanuary 28, 04:47 AM • 23160 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General StaffJanuary 28, 04:58 AM • 28653 views
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border controlJanuary 28, 05:44 AM • 20565 views
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oilJanuary 28, 06:22 AM • 18295 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 36110 views
Russia's economy is sliding into stagflation: intelligence stated that tight monetary policy stifled business activity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Russia's economic indicators signal a slide into stagflation. The tight monetary policy of the Russian Central Bank stifled business activity.

Russia's economy is sliding into stagflation: intelligence stated that tight monetary policy stifled business activity

Russia's economic indicators are increasingly signaling a slide into stagflation. The Russian Central Bank's tight monetary policy has effectively stifled business activity and exacerbated the stagnation processes, which have already become systemic, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

According to intelligence data, economic growth almost stalled in 2025: GDP hovered around zero (-0.3% in Q1, 0% in Q2, +0.1% in Q3). Even a slight recovery in the middle of the year was limited to the military-industrial complex and certain segments of raw material industries and did not create any impulses for the civilian economy. Investment activity, after a short rise at the beginning of the year, sharply declined: in Q2 and Q3, investments in fixed capital decreased by 3.7% and 1.7%, respectively. Businesses abandoned modernization, cut purchases of equipment and investment goods, and the deficit of financial resources will persist even if monetary policy is eased.

"Russian Railways" cargo transportation fell to a minimum amid sanctions and cooling of the Russian economy - intelligence16.01.26, 16:27 • 4160 views

Additional pressure is created by the budget sphere. The state reduced incentives through tax changes, and in 2025, maintaining high expenditures against the backdrop of falling revenues led to an increase in the deficit. In 2026–2028, fiscal policy will become a restraining factor due to reduced spending and increased tax burden, consolidating an inertial scenario of prolonged stagnation with increased risks of stagflation. Domestic demand remains the most vulnerable. The business confidence index in retail trade in 2025 was consistently in the red, and in Q4 it fell to -6 – the worst level since 2022. Against this background, 44% of retailers in 2026 expect a decrease in profits and profitability, while only 29% expect sales growth – the lowest figure in a decade 

- the report says.

Kremlin intensifies digital repression: Roskomnadzor prepares AI internet filtering - intelligence26.01.26, 16:32 • 3630 views

In addition, according to intelligence, consumer sentiment is rapidly deteriorating: since June 2025, sales have been declining in the vast majority of product categories, and during the New Year holidays of 2026, shopping mall attendance fell by almost 20% year-on-year. High interest rates sharply increased costs and the cost of lending for small and medium-sized businesses, limiting working capital financing.

The Russian retail sector demonstrates weak adaptability and structural fragility. Business pessimism, expectations of falling profitability, and reduced investment are increasingly turning into a self-reinforcing factor of decline, the intelligence service summarized.

Russia is bringing old aircraft back into service due to a severe shortage of its fleet - intelligence19.01.26, 18:01 • 3404 views

Antonina Tumanova

