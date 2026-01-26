$43.140.03
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
12:45 PM • 7482 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
11:57 AM • 11916 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 21071 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 18151 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
10:01 AM • 36702 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 19824 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
08:52 AM • 35339 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
January 26, 07:43 AM • 22815 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 27727 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Kremlin intensifies digital repression: Roskomnadzor prepares AI internet filtering - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

In 2026, Roskomnadzor plans to launch AI-powered internet traffic filtering, which will strengthen censorship and make it more difficult to bypass blockages. $29.2 million has already been allocated for the project.

Kremlin intensifies digital repression: Roskomnadzor prepares AI internet filtering - intelligence

Russia is planning a new stage of digital repression: in 2026, Roskomnadzor is to launch an AI-based internet traffic filtering system, which will strengthen censorship and complicate bypassing blockages. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, writes UNN.

In 2026, Roskomnadzor is considering launching a new mechanism for filtering internet traffic based on machine learning and AI – another step by the Kremlin to deepen digital isolation. USD 29.2 million has already been allocated for the project, despite the chronic budget deficit and the increasing cost of maintaining the existing control infrastructure.

- the report says.

The initiative aims at more stringent and targeted content blocking: from automatic detection of "mirrors" of prohibited resources to neutralizing VPN services and analyzing traffic by content – texts, images, videos, and audio. This involves a transition from crude mass blocking to pinpoint filtering, which significantly complicates bypassing restrictions and intensifies the persecution of internet dissidents and critics of the regime.

Technically, the system will rely on DPI solutions already deployed in the Russian Federation, with the addition of AI modules for real-time analysis of patterns and anomalies, including in conditionally encrypted traffic. The authorities are already using the "Oculus" and "Vepr" systems, which blocked 1.289 million resources in 2025 and restricted access to 5.5 thousand addresses daily. However, their effectiveness is only about 60% and requires increasingly high computational costs.

The new initiative demonstrates the Kremlin's desire not just to strengthen censorship, but to build total control over the information space. At the same time, financial constraints and high technological complexity cast doubt on Moscow's ability to fully implement these plans.

- added the intelligence service.

Russia loses influence in the South Caucasus due to "Trump's route" - intelligence26.01.26, 15:13 • 2508 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Technology