Actual
Russia's double strike on the hospital in Sumy: the consequences are shown

Russia's double strike on the hospital in Sumy: the consequences are shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17884 views

Russia conducted two air strikes on a hospital in Sumy. The first strike at 7:35 a.m. resulted in one casualty, and the second at 8:25 a.m. killed 6 more people.

In Sumy, on the morning of September 28, 7 people were killed and 11 others were wounded as a result of enemy air strikes on a medical facility, the Prosecutor General's Office reported in Telegram and showed the consequences, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on September 28, 2024, at about 07:35 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers launched air strikes with Shahed UAVs on a medical facility in Sumy

- the OPP said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, at the time of the explosions, there were 86 patients, including 15 people with limited mobility, and 38 employees of the hospital.

According to preliminary information, one person was killed and 10 injured as a result of the enemy attack.

However, at about 08:25, when rescuers and police were providing assistance and evacuating the sick at the scene, the enemy launched another air strike.  The repeated shelling killed 6 people, including a police officer, and injured another police officer.

Russian attack on a medical facility in Sumy: two medical workers are among the seriously wounded28.09.24, 10:25 • 16477 views

"For terrorists, it doesn't matter whether it's a military or civilian facility. The main guideline for them is the number of human casualties and destruction. Russia's barbarism requires a decisive and coordinated response from the international community. We will not let these crimes go unpunished," emphasized Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
andriy-kostinAndriy Kostin
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
sumySums

