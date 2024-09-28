Russian attack on a medical facility in Sumy: two medical workers are among the seriously wounded

As a result of the attack on a medical facility in Sumy, as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, 6 people were killed and 10 wounded in serious condition, including two medical workers, the Ministry of Health reported, UNN reports.

6 dead, 10 wounded in serious condition, the total number of victims is being clarified, and the rescue operation is underway. Among the seriously injured are two healthcare workers: a doctor and a nurse who were in the emergency room. They are currently undergoing surgery - , the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Reportedly, the Russian attack destroyed the hospital's reception area, partially destroyed one of the floors and the roof of the building.

Recall

In the morning, Russians attacked the city of Sumy with "shaheds". A healthcare facility was damaged. During the evacuation of patients and staff after the first strike, the enemy struck again.

Among the dead is a police officer. Another police officer was wounded.