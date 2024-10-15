russia's attack on Mykolaiv: residents of damaged houses are to be resettled
Kyiv • UNN
During the missile attack on Mykolaiv, houses, a market and an infrastructure facility were damaged, utilities are working to eliminate the consequences, and residents are to be relocated.
As a result of the russian attack on Mykolaiv, houses, a market and an infrastructure facility were damaged. It is planned to resettle some people from the damaged houses, as windows, doors and even some partitions have been blown out. Many roofs were damaged. Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said this during a telethon, a UNN correspondent reports.
There were explosions at night. There are victims, one woman was killed. Two districts of Mykolaiv were attacked - one infrastructure facility and a market. In one of the districts, firefighters were extinguishing the fire all night. A large area was damaged... There are no military or other facilities related to military infrastructure here
He also noted that the city plans to resettle people from houses damaged by the explosions.
This is not the first time rockets have hit one of the neighborhoods. People's windows, doors and even some partitions were blown out. A lot of roofs were damaged. Utilities are now installing temporary OSBs to replace the windows. They are helping to close the roofs and clearing the debris left after the explosions
Recall
Around 02:30 am, Mykolaiv came under attack with S-300 missiles. One woman was killed and 16 people were injured, three of whom received outpatient care.
Also, the explosion in Mykolaiv occurred in the afternoon of October 15, after an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine. The air force warned of a missile threat due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K.
