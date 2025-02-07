Russians wound a law enforcement officer in Kupyansk, he was operated on - National Police

In Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, a police officer sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of artillery fire.

He was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery, the National Police reported, UNN reported .

Details

On February 7, around 10:00, the settlement was shelled by artillery. A police officer received shrapnel wounds. The 24-year-old law enforcement officer was taken to a medical facility. He was operated on - the statement said.

Law enforcement officers are currently documenting the consequences of the Russian attack.

Recall

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region , a 48-year-old woman was wounded in hostile strikes and an ambulance was damaged.