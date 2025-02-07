ukenru
Russians wound a law enforcement officer in Kupyansk, he was operated on - National Police

Russians wound a law enforcement officer in Kupyansk, he was operated on - National Police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29198 views

A 24-year-old law enforcement officer sustained shrapnel wounds during an artillery shelling of Kupyansk. The victim was taken to hospital and underwent surgery.

In Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, a police officer sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of artillery fire.

He was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery, the National Police reported, UNN reported .

Details

On February 7, around 10:00, the settlement was shelled by artillery. A police officer received shrapnel wounds. The 24-year-old law enforcement officer was taken to a medical facility. He was operated on

- the statement said.
Image

Law enforcement officers are currently documenting the consequences of the Russian attack.

Recall

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region , a 48-year-old woman was wounded in hostile strikes and an ambulance was damaged. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

