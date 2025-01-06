Russians try to outflank Pokrovsk but fail - Khortytsia separate military unit

Russian troops are trying to outflank Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, but they are not succeeding in achieving the kind of success that would allow them to directly threaten the city. This was stated by the spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

They are not able to (move around Pokrovsk - ed.), although they are trying to infiltrate. If we are talking about large-scale movements, something that could threaten the city in the short term, we cannot say that now, although they are trying to go around in one way or another, to cling to houses in certain settlements in one way or another - Tregubov said.

He emphasized that the Russians are constantly trying to move to different localities to outflank Pokrovsk.

The Pokrovsk direction has been the hottest in terms of the number of combat engagements over the past at least 4 weeks. Therefore, it is hot there, but they do not succeed in achieving the success that would allow them to directly threaten the city of Pokrovsk - Tregubov added.

Recall

The Russians are trying to "cling" in small groups in settlements south of Pokrovsk on the principle that once a small group has established itself, the next one comes. That is, advancement with impregnation.

Russian troops are trying to capture small settlements around Pokrovsk, mostly to the south of the city, to cut off logistical routes, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are successfully countering these attempts.