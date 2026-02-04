Russians attacked a market in Druzhkivka, 7 dead and 8 wounded reported - RMA

In Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, at least 7 people were killed and 8 more were injured as a result of Russian cluster munition shelling. This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday, according to UNN.

7 dead and 8 wounded are already known. (...) the Russians shelled the city with cluster shells - they hit directly the market, where there is always a large crowd of people in the morning - Filashkin wrote on social media.

The head of the region emphasized that this strike is another deliberate war crime and confirmation that Russia's statements about a possible "truce" have no value.

All relevant services are working at the scene – victims are being provided with assistance, and the consequences of the shelling are being eliminated.

In addition, according to the head of the OVA, Russian troops dropped two aerial bombs on the city. As a result of the strikes, an industrial zone, three multi-story buildings, and three private houses were damaged.

Filashkin once again called on the residents of Donetsk region to evacuate to safer regions and save their lives.

Recall

Recently, rescuers from the "Phoenix" evacuation group evacuated two residents of Druzhkivka, including an elderly woman who had not left her apartment for three years. She was taken to a safe place to receive help and care.