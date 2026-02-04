$43.190.22
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 5630 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
03:39 PM • 6456 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 7540 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 16642 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 24309 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19008 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22210 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 35840 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 51392 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russians attacked a market in Druzhkivka, 7 dead and 8 wounded reported - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1686 views

As a result of the Russian shelling of Druzhkivka with cluster munitions, 7 people were killed and 8 were wounded. The occupiers hit the market, dropped two aerial bombs, damaging the industrial zone and residential buildings.

Russians attacked a market in Druzhkivka, 7 dead and 8 wounded reported - RMA

In Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, at least 7 people were killed and 8 more were injured as a result of Russian cluster munition shelling. This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday, according to UNN.

7 dead and 8 wounded are already known. (...) the Russians shelled the city with cluster shells - they hit directly the market, where there is always a large crowd of people in the morning

- Filashkin wrote on social media.

The head of the region emphasized that this strike is another deliberate war crime and confirmation that Russia's statements about a possible "truce" have no value.

All relevant services are working at the scene – victims are being provided with assistance, and the consequences of the shelling are being eliminated.

In addition, according to the head of the OVA, Russian troops dropped two aerial bombs on the city. As a result of the strikes, an industrial zone, three multi-story buildings, and three private houses were damaged.

Filashkin once again called on the residents of Donetsk region to evacuate to safer regions and save their lives.

Recently, rescuers from the "Phoenix" evacuation group evacuated two residents of Druzhkivka, including an elderly woman who had not left her apartment for three years. She was taken to a safe place to receive help and care.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Druzhkivka
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast