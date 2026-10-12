Russians struck a transport facility and a warehouse in Kyiv

The enemy continued its massive attack on Kyiv late on Monday evening, October 12. This was reported by UNN, citing the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko.

Details

According to him, the Russians struck Kyiv’s left bank.

In the Dniprovskyi district, a missile hit a transport infrastructure facility. ... In the Desnianskyi district, a missile hit a four-story warehouse building. Emergency services are heading to the scene - Klitschko said.

At 23:17, the Kyiv City State Administration announced a new threat—a drone attack. Residents were urged to proceed immediately to civil defense shelters.

We remind you

As a result of the attack on Kyiv on the evening of October 12, two people were killed, and the number of injured rose to 11.

Attack on Kyiv — an enemy drone crashed on the grounds of the residential complex where a Dynamo footballer lives