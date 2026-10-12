Russians struck a transport facility and a warehouse in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
The Russians attacked Kyiv’s left bank: missiles hit a transport facility and a warehouse building. The Kyiv City State Administration announced a drone threat.
The enemy continued its massive attack on Kyiv late on Monday evening, October 12. This was reported by UNN, citing the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko.
Details
According to him, the Russians struck Kyiv’s left bank.
In the Dniprovskyi district, a missile hit a transport infrastructure facility. ... In the Desnianskyi district, a missile hit a four-story warehouse building. Emergency services are heading to the scene
At 23:17, the Kyiv City State Administration announced a new threat—a drone attack. Residents were urged to proceed immediately to civil defense shelters.
We remind you
As a result of the attack on Kyiv on the evening of October 12, two people were killed, and the number of injured rose to 11.
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