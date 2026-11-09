Russians struck a building housing people who require special care; what is known about the consequences

Illustrative photo

In Pereiaslav, Kyiv region, a building owned by the municipality, where people requiring special social support and care live, was partially destroyed as a result of a Russian strike. Two people were injured. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, both injured people were hospitalized. All residents who were in the facility at the time of the attack were evacuated.

The building sustained significant damage, including partial destruction. Relevant services are working at the scene, eliminating the consequences of the strike and helping those affected.

Safe accommodation is being arranged for those evacuated

Tkachenko stressed that the safety of the people who were in the damaged facility remains the top priority.

It is important that each of them is safe now and receives the necessary support – he said.

According to the official, the relevant services are coordinating further action to provide those evacuated with the necessary assistance and arrange their safe accommodation.

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