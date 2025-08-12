$41.450.06
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 7798 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 12823 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 28249 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 30080 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 35153 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 22496 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 17087 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
August 12, 08:17 AM • 13945 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14936 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
Tags
Authors
Russians strike in border areas of three regions - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

Russian troops are actively shelling Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions with artillery, mortars, and drones. A significant increase in the use of drones has been recorded, and Kharkiv and Sumy regions are also suffering from air raids.

Russians strike in border areas of three regions - SBGS

Russian invaders are actively shelling Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. The enemy uses artillery, mortars, and drones, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It covers three territories – Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. First of all, these are shellings of these territories. They are numerous, we record a large number every day, our border groups. And these attacks are not only on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. These are also targeted strikes on settlements

 - Demchenko reported.

According to him, the enemy actively uses artillery, mortars, and drones. The number of drones has especially increased.

The enemy uses artillery, mortars, quite active use of drones. This year we are recording a significant increase in the use of drones

- Demchenko said.

Kharkiv and Sumy regions also additionally suffer from enemy air raids, he added.

Addition

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that provocations are possible during joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus, but there is currently no strike group near the Ukrainian border.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported that the situation on the border with Belarus remains unchanged. This is happening against the backdrop of the arrival of the first group of Russian military personnel in Belarus for joint exercises.

Pavlo Zinchenko

