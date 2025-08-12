Russians strike in border areas of three regions - SBGS

Russian invaders are actively shelling Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. The enemy uses artillery, mortars, and drones, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It covers three territories – Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. First of all, these are shellings of these territories. They are numerous, we record a large number every day, our border groups. And these attacks are not only on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. These are also targeted strikes on settlements - Demchenko reported.

According to him, the enemy actively uses artillery, mortars, and drones. The number of drones has especially increased.

The enemy uses artillery, mortars, quite active use of drones. This year we are recording a significant increase in the use of drones - Demchenko said.

Kharkiv and Sumy regions also additionally suffer from enemy air raids, he added.

Addition

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that provocations are possible during joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus, but there is currently no strike group near the Ukrainian border.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported that the situation on the border with Belarus remains unchanged. This is happening against the backdrop of the arrival of the first group of Russian military personnel in Belarus for joint exercises.