Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region 15 times: 71-year-old woman wounded

During the day, on June 21, the Russian military attacked Dnipropetrovsk region 15 times, using artillery and kamikaze drones. This was stated by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA, Sergey Lysak, writes UNN.

Details

Lysak said that Russian troops carried out 15 attacks on the Nikopol region during the day. In particular, the invaders fired heavy artillery more than half a dozen times, hit 8 kamikaze drones and dropped ammunition from UAVs. It was loud in Nikopol, Marganetsky, Pokrovskaya and Mirovskaya communities

A 71-year-old woman was injured. He will recover at home. The aggressor's infrastructure, including residential infrastructure, came under attack - said the chairman of the RMA.

Also, as a result of the enemy attack, 12 private houses and the same number of outbuildings were destroyed. A garage, cars, two gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged.

Recall

In the afternoon, on June 21, the Russians launched a missile strike on a food warehouse in Kryvyi Rih. two men were injured in the attack.