russians shell a village in Zaporizhzhia: 66-year-old man killed

This afternoon, russian occupation forces shelled the village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia. The shelling killed a 66-year-old man. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

This afternoon, the Russian military attacked Mala Tokmachka in the Polohiv district. The enemy attack claimed the life of a 66-year-old local resident. Several private houses were damaged - the post says.

Russia builds new defense structures on the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region

Recall

In total, over the past day , Russians made 127 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region. 17 settlements of Zaporizhzhya region were under attack.

There are also reports of at least two wounded men as a result of russian shelling.