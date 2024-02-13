russians shell a village in Zaporizhzhia: 66-year-old man killed
Kyiv • UNN
During the shelling of Mala Tokmachka village in Zaporizhzhia region by russian troops, a 66-year-old man was killed and several houses were damaged.
This afternoon, russian occupation forces shelled the village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia. The shelling killed a 66-year-old man. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
This afternoon, the Russian military attacked Mala Tokmachka in the Polohiv district. The enemy attack claimed the life of a 66-year-old local resident. Several private houses were damaged
Russia builds new defense structures on the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region13.02.24, 17:58 • 26140 views
Recall
In total, over the past day , Russians made 127 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region. 17 settlements of Zaporizhzhya region were under attack.
There are also reports of at least two wounded men as a result of russian shelling.