The enemy is building new fortifications on the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, UNN reports

The enemy is currently building new defenses on the temporarily occupied territory between Tokmak and Melitopol, between Tokmak and Berdiansk. said Fedorov.

Zaporizhzhia JMA reports that the enemy has set up a 30-kilometer-long "border" of more than 2,000 railroad cars in Donetsk region. The freight cars, gathered from all over the TOT, are located on the rails from the railway station in Olenivka to Volnovakha.

"The enemy has been digging in for a year and a half, which is why we must help the Defense Forces as much as possible to throw the Russians out of our land as soon as possible," the statement said.

Earlier, Fedorov denied the information that the Cabinet of Ministers did not allocate funds for the purchase of barrier pyramids to strengthen the defense line of Zaporizhzhia region (the so-called "dragon's teeth" - ed.), and therefore the regional authorities canceled the tender.



He explained that the tender was indeed canceled, but the authorities had other valid reasons, which, given the enemy's cunning, cannot be voiced at this time.