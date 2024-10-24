Russians killed 4 captured National Guardsmen in Donetsk region: investigation launched
Kyiv • UNN
Near Selydove, the occupiers captured and killed 4 NGU soldiers. The Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation into the violation of the laws of war and the intentional killing of prisoners of war.
Near the town of Selydove, Donetsk region, Russian troops killed four captured servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine, an investigation has been launched, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
Reportedly, on October 6, 2024, four National Guard servicemen were performing combat missions at positions near Selydove. At about 13:00, the occupation forces began an assault on the fortifications, during which they captured the Ukrainian defenders. After that, representatives of the Russian Armed Forces recorded the interrogation of the wounded unarmed National Guardsmen on video, the OGP said.
The next day, the Defense Forces regained the lost positions and discovered the bodies of the killed Ukrainian servicemen during the search operations
According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.
Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Russians shoot two captured Ukrainian soldiers near Selydove - OGP21.10.24, 17:05 • 19075 views