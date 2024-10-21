Russians shoot two captured Ukrainian soldiers near Selydove - OGP
Kyiv • UNN
On October 18, the Russian military captured and shot two captured Ukrainian soldiers near Selydove in Donetsk region. The Prosecutor General's Office launched a war crime investigation.
Near Selydove, Donetsk region, Russian troops shot dead two captured Ukrainian servicemen, an investigation has been launched, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday, UNN reports .
According to operational data, on October 18, 2024, at 14:38, representatives of the Russian Armed Forces in the Pokrovsk district captured two Ukrainian servicemen. The occupiers, who stormed a forest plantation near the town of Selydove, laid the unarmed prisoners of war face down. They kept them in this position, pressing their feet to the ground, and after a while shot them at point blank range with automatic weapons
The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.
Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
