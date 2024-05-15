Russians intensify shelling of Sumy region: 165 explosions overnight

Russian troops fired 24 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 165 explosions from artillery, mortars, MLRS and drones were recorded, the Sumy RMA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

It is stated that the Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Miropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhba, Seredina-Buda communities were shelled:

Bilopilska community: the enemy attacked with cannon artillery (26 explosions), MLRS (10 explosions) and mortars (4 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: mortar shelling (22 explosions).

Seredina-Budska community: a kamikaze drone strike by an FPV drone (1 explosion) and mortar shelling (4 explosions) were recorded.

Yunakivka community: an explosive device was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

Druzhbivka community: Russians fired from cannon artillery (4 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: The enemy dropped 10 mines on the territory of the community. There was also artillery shelling (7 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: shelling with cannon artillery (7 explosions) and mortars (8 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: shelling with cannon artillery (5 explosions) and mortars (8 explosions) was recorded.

Esman community: there were mortar attacks (8 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: artillery shelling (24 explosions).

Khotyn community: Russians attacked with MLRS (9 explosions).

Myropilska community: artillery shelling was recorded (7 explosions).

