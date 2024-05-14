Enemy troops fired 48 times in Sumy region overnight

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45551 views

During the night, Russian troops shelled 13 localities in Sumy region 48 times, resulting in 237 explosions and one civilian wounded.

On Tuesday, May 14, Russian troops fired 48 times at Sumy region. 237 explosions were recorded. There were hits in 13 communities in the region. This was reported by the RMA, UNN reports.

Details

In Rechkivska and Znob-Novgorodska communities: the Russian army fired from cannon artillery (15 explosions).

Esmanska community: mortar shelling (22 explosions) and cannon artillery (3 explosions) were recorded.

Khotynska community: Russian soldiers dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community and fired with small arms and cannon artillery (4 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: an explosive device was dropped from a drone (1 explosion), and shelling from cannon artillery (3 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: there were mortar attacks (39 explosions) and shelling with cannon artillery (22 explosions), an air strike (4 explosions).

Yunakivska community - Russian soldiers attacked with mortars (17 explosions), cannon artillery (7 explosions), Grad (7 explosions) and dropped explosives from a drone (2 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska community: there was a kamikaze-type drone attack (9 explosions), shelling with barrel artillery (7 explosions) and mortars (10 explosions).

Hlukhivska community: 8 mines were dropped by the Russian army on the territory of the community.

Krasnopilska community: shelling with cannon artillery (2 explosions) and mortars (3 explosions) was recorded.

Shalyhynska community: an explosive device was dropped from a drone (1 explosion) and shelling from cannon artillery (12 explosions).

Miropilska community: the enemy attacked with cannon artillery (3 explosions).

Druzhbivska community: shelling with Grad (7 explosions) and cannon artillery (17 explosions) A local resident was wounded as a result of the shelling.

Bilopilska community: there was a shelling with cannon artillery (8 explosions).

Military in contact with Sumy region administration around the clock to protect the population - Head of RMA

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
khotynKhotyn

