Military in contact with Sumy region administration around the clock to protect the population - Head of RMA

Sumy administration cooperates with the military command around the clock, receives full information and acts accordingly to protect the population. All military recommendations are being implemented. This was announced by the head of the Sumy RMA Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The Sumy administration communicates 24/7 with the military command of the military units located in Sumy region. Full information from the military command and the relevant services is brought to the military administration. And taking into account this information, we act and make decisions accordingly to protect our population - Artiukh emphasized.

He said that all the recommendations provided by the military had been implemented.

Last year, when the intensity was also high, we introduced an evacuation along the entire border, again on the recommendation of the military, within a five-kilometer zone. Therefore, we have the information promptly and we influence the implementation of these recommendations with our communities - Artiukh added.

Recall

According to the head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, the russians had been planning an operation in Sumy region from the very beginning. Currently, a small grouping of their forces is being held in the border area near the town of Sudzha. The situation has not yet allowed them to begin active operations and implement their plan.

In Sumy region, 90% of damaged power supply facilities are restored within a few days