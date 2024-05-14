Military in contact with Sumy region administration around the clock to protect the population - Head of RMA

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75630 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106015 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148940 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153101 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249637 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173937 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165217 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225505 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45637 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40630 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34716 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59011 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53091 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249637 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225505 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211664 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237424 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224264 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75593 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53071 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58990 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112748 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113656 views
Military in contact with Sumy region administration around the clock to protect the population - Head of RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20994 views

The Sumy regional administration cooperates with the military command around the clock, receives full information and acts on it to protect the population, implementing all recommendations of the military.

Sumy administration cooperates with the military command around the clock, receives full information and acts accordingly to protect the population. All military recommendations are being implemented. This was announced by the head of the Sumy RMA Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The Sumy administration communicates 24/7 with the military command of the military units located in Sumy region. Full information from the military command and the relevant services is brought to the military administration. And taking into account this information, we act and make decisions accordingly to protect our population

- Artiukh emphasized.

He said that all the recommendations provided by the military had been implemented.

Last year, when the intensity was also high, we introduced an evacuation along the entire border, again on the recommendation of the military, within a five-kilometer zone. Therefore, we have the information promptly and we influence the implementation of these recommendations with our communities

- Artiukh added.

Recall

According to the head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, the russians had been planning an operation in Sumy region from the very beginning. Currently, a small grouping of their forces is being held in the border area near the town of Sudzha. The situation has not yet allowed them to begin active operations and implement their plan.

In Sumy region, 90% of damaged power supply facilities are restored within a few days14.05.24, 13:36 • 14894 views

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
sumySums

