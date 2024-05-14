In Sumy region, 90% of damaged power supply facilities are restored within a few days

Up to 90% of power supply facilities damaged by hostile shelling are restored in 2-3 days. In total, more than a thousand facilities have been destroyed or damaged since the beginning of the year, of which 80% have already been restored. This was announced by the head of Sumy RMA Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The enemy is constantly attacking the infrastructure. First of all, it is the power, gas and water supply systems. In general, our power engineers are quite professional and prompt in restoring power supply. Almost 90% of damaged power supply facilities are restored within 2-3 days - says Artyukh.

According to him, at the beginning of this year, more than a thousand facilities were destroyed or damaged. Thanks to the actions of power engineers, 80% of these facilities have already been restored. The situation with gas supply is similar. Emergency services are provided with everything they need to carry out restoration work.

Of course, in the 5-kilometer zone, we have settlements that are cut off from power supply because there is a great danger for our emergency services. The Armed Forces of Ukraine help us whenever possible - said the head of Sumy RMA.

