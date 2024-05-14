In Sumy region, 90% of damaged power supply facilities are restored within a few days

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73170 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105575 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148537 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152733 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249304 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173860 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165154 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148283 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225327 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113040 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 43939 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 38769 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 32663 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57112 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51138 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249304 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225327 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211495 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237267 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224116 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 73170 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51138 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57112 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112680 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113594 views
In Sumy region, 90% of damaged power supply facilities are restored within a few days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14897 views

In Sumy region, up to 90% of damaged power supply facilities are restored within 2-3 days after the shelling.

Up to 90% of power supply facilities damaged by hostile shelling are restored in 2-3 days. In total, more than a thousand facilities have been destroyed or damaged since the beginning of the year, of which 80% have already been restored. This was announced by the head of Sumy RMA Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The enemy is constantly attacking the infrastructure. First of all, it is the power, gas and water supply systems. In general, our power engineers are quite professional and prompt in restoring power supply. Almost 90% of damaged power supply facilities are restored within 2-3 days

- says Artyukh.

According to him, at the beginning of this year, more than a thousand facilities were destroyed or damaged. Thanks to the actions of power engineers, 80% of these facilities have already been restored. The situation with gas supply is similar. Emergency services are provided with everything they need to carry out restoration work.

Of course, in the 5-kilometer zone, we have settlements that are cut off from power supply because there is a great danger for our emergency services. The Armed Forces of Ukraine help us whenever possible

- said the head of Sumy RMA.

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, thanked Azerbaijan for its humanitarian aid, and coordinated further bilateral contacts.

Russians shelled Sumy region 13 times: 78 explosions were recorded14.05.24, 10:50 • 16081 view

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

