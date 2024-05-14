Russians shelled Sumy region 13 times: 78 explosions were recorded

At night and in the morning, the Russians fired 13 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 78 explosions were recorded. 8 communities were shelled, using MLRS, cannon artillery and mortars. Writes UNN with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

At night and in the morning, the enemy shelled such communities:

Seredyno-Budska community: the enemy fired from MLRS (4 explosions). Novoslobidske community: the enemy shelled from MLRS (30 explosions).

Bilopilska community: 13 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. Krasnopilska community: shelling with cannon artillery was recorded (9 explosions).

Esman community: there was a small arms and mortar attack (6 explosions). Khotyn community: the enemy attacked with mortars (8 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: mortar shelling (3 explosions). Znob-Novhorodska: mortar shelling (5 explosions) was registered.

