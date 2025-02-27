ukenru
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russians intensified their activity in the Novopavlivka sector: Syrsky reports on regrouping of troops

Russians intensified their activity in the Novopavlivka sector: Syrsky reports on regrouping of troops

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20727 views

Russian troops intensified their offensive in the Novopavlivka sector, attempting to capture three settlements. The Ukrainian Armed Forces took measures to deter the enemy and regrouped their troops.

Russian troops have become more active in the Novopavlivka direction, trying to break through the defense and capture three settlements, but a number of measures have been taken and troops have been regrouped, which has slowed the enemy's advance in most threatened areas. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi after a visit to the brigades working in the area, UNN reports.

In connection with the intensification of enemy actions, I worked in our brigades that are defending Donetsk region in the Novopavlivka direction. The enemy is intensifying its offensive in this area, trying to break through the defense of our troops and capture three settlements. However, our side has taken a number of measures to improve the interaction of military units and subdivisions, regrouped troops, which slowed down the enemy's advance in most threatened areas

- Syrsky wrote on social media.

At the command posts, the Chief of Staff heard from Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Donetsk operational and tactical group, and brigade commanders "about the conduct of hostilities, existing needs and problematic issues." "I gave all the necessary orders to resolve them," Syrsky said.

The plan of the Russian occupiers in these areas has remained unchanged for more than three years, namely, to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk region. However, the enemy's losses are only increasing, and the plans remain unrealized. Our soldiers inflict maximum losses on enemy personnel and equipment

- noted the Chief of Staff.

Syrsky expressed his sincere gratitude to the defenders of Ukraine for their efficiency, courage and resilience. "Glory to Ukraine!" - he wrote.

110 battles in 24 hours: where the frontline is the hottest - map from the General Staff27.02.25, 08:23 • 21744 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

Russians intensified their activity in the Novopavlivka sector: Syrsky reports on regrouping of troops | УНН