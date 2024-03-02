Russians intensified shelling of Zaporizhzhia region over the last day - RMA

Russian troops increased the number of attacks on Zaporizhzhia region over the past day, the region suffered 306 enemy attacks, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said on Saturday, UNN reports.

The enemy inflicted 306 attacks on 6 localities in Zaporizhzhia region over the last day - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian-backed militants shelled Novodanylivka, Robotyno and Mala Tokmachka from the air, attacked Gulyaypole, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Robotyno and Mala Tokmachka with 79 drones, and carried out 6 MLRS attacks on Robotyno and Novodanylivka.

According to his data, 218 artillery shells fell on the territory of Huliaipol, Robotyne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Levadne.

There were 26 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There was no information about the victims, Fedorov noted.

Recall

200 strikes on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region were carried out by Russians the day before.