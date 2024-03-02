Russians intensified shelling of Zaporizhzhia region over the last day - RMA

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20883 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 71191 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 50618 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 229099 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202720 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180615 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224045 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249952 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155794 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371791 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182608 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 68373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 88103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52087 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44447 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 22958 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 71157 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 229062 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184497 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202703 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13909 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22589 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22997 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 45827 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53410 views
Russians intensified shelling of Zaporizhzhia region over the last day - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 26008 views

Russian troops intensified shelling of Zaporizhzhia region, launching 306 attacks on 6 settlements, using aircraft, drones and MLRS against the targets.

Russians intensified shelling of Zaporizhzhia region over the last day - RMA

Russian troops increased the number of attacks on Zaporizhzhia region over the past day, the region suffered 306 enemy attacks, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said on Saturday, UNN reports.

The enemy inflicted 306 attacks on 6 localities in Zaporizhzhia region over the last day

- Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian-backed militants shelled Novodanylivka, Robotyno and Mala Tokmachka from the air, attacked Gulyaypole, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Robotyno and Mala Tokmachka with 79 drones, and carried out 6 MLRS attacks on Robotyno and Novodanylivka.

According to his data, 218 artillery shells fell on the territory of Huliaipol, Robotyne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Levadne.

There were 26 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There was no information about the victims, Fedorov noted.

200 strikes on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region were carried out by Russians the day before. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Telegram
Ivan Fedorov
Gulyaypole
Zaporizhzhia
