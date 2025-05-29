Russians hold a carrier of "Calibers" in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
May 28, 05:16 PM • 17041 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 50897 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 70642 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 118308 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 85078 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 88132 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 163890 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 71411 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 174966 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 222940 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Preparation of Russia's proposals for a new round of negotiations with Ukraine: what Lavrov discussed with Rubio

May 28, 06:50 PM • 4546 views

They have four more days: Umerov stated that Ukraine is not against the meeting and is waiting for a "memorandum" from the Russian Federation

May 28, 07:09 PM • 2948 views

Trump says he didn't "chicken out" by dropping high tariffs - AP

May 28, 08:10 PM • 4146 views

Turkey and Belgium will join the drone coalition for Ukraine

May 28, 08:20 PM • 3396 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

02:35 AM • 6346 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 97432 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 174966 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 186148 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 190835 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 222940 views
Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Hakan Fidan

Petteri Orpo

Ursula von der Leyen

Kyiv

Berlin

Vatican City

Washington, D.C.

White House

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 61165 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 123324 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 63776 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 67432 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 133953 views
Facebook

Telegram

Starlink

Financial Times

YouTube

Russians hold a carrier of "Calibers" in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there are 3 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which has 8 Kalibr missiles.

Russians hold a carrier of "Calibers" in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

As of 06:00 on May 29, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea – 7 ships that continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov – 9 ships, 7 of them moved from the Bosporus Strait

- the statement reads.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Reminder

HUR representative Yevhen Yerin said that the Black Sea is no longer safe for Russians. The Defense Forces continue to improve Magura drones, making them even more effective.

Almost 200 combat clashes in a day: the General Staff spoke about the hottest directions29.05.25, 00:27 • 1616 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
