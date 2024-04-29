The occupiers in Yevpatoria (Kezlev) destroyed the unique mosaic "Hutsul Dance". This was reported by the Crimean Tatar Resource Center with reference to the local media, UNN reports.

The developer destroyed the unique mosaic panel "Hutsul Dance" on the facade of the former Rodnichok boarding house. The territory is being "cleared" for construction of multi-storey housing. - reported the Crimean Tatar Center.

Details

The agency noted that Crimean residents had previously tried to reach out to the occupation authorities in Crimea and preserve the mosaic. The activists emphasized the value of the monumental relief mosaic panel, as well as the importance of preserving it for history and posterity. In particular, they appealed to the so-called "head of Crimea" Aksyonov, appointed by the Russian Federation. However, to no avail.

The activists in Crimea even found mosaic specialists who were willing to dismantle the panel on a volunteer basis, and they also arranged for a place to store it until it was installed in a new location.