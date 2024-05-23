Russians continue shelling Chernihiv region: 19 explosions recorded

Over the last day, the enemy attacked with mortars, probably 120 mm, resulting in 19 explosions. There were no casualties. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports .

Details

Russians continue to use terror tactics, shelling numerous civilian objects in our country. During the day, Russian troops attacked the border areas of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons, allegedly using 120-mm mortars.

In Novhorod-Siverska community, 6 explosions were recorded, probably caused by 120-mm mortars, in the direction of Yasna Polyana.

In Semenivska community, there were 7 explosions, also allegedly caused by mortars and cannon artillery, in the direction of Medvedivka and Arkhipivka.

In Snovska community, 6 explosions were recorded, in the direction of Klyusy.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling, - the State Border Guard Service reported.

Recall

Over the past day, 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline, one third of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy did not advance in the Kharkiv region and near Avdiivka.