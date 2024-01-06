Russians conducted 131 strikes in Zaporizhzhia, including 28 attacks with drones - RMA

Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhya region 131 times yesterday, including 28 drones and an air strike, there are destructions, said Yuriy Malashko, head of Zaporizhzhya regional military administration, on Saturday, UNN reports.

Over the last day, the enemy made 131 attacks in 18 towns and villages of Zaporizhzhia region - no casualties were reported - Malashko said on Telegram.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, 99 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Levadne, Luhanske, Shcherbaky, Poltavka, Bilohirya, Kamianske, Lobkove and other frontline settlements.

Malashko also said that the occupants hit Robotyno with an air shell, attacked Gulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyno, Novodanylivka, Gulyaypilske, Poltavka, Levadne and Stepove with 28 drones, and shelled Pyatikhatky and Robotyno three times with MLRS.

There were 10 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

