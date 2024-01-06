Occupants shelled more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region: a lyceum is damaged, there is a victim

In the Kharkiv region, more than 15 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks. In particular: Gatyshche, Bochkove in Chuhuiv district; Dvorichanske, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kupyansk district. This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Joint Forces Operation, at 00:15, the occupants struck Kupyansk with a multiple rocket launcher system. There were hits on the territory of the lyceum. The building of the educational institution was damaged.

Around 00:40 a house was damaged as a result of shelling from MLRS in Kupyansk. Kupyansk a house was damaged. A 61-year-old woman was freed from the rubble. The victim was taken to a hospital with a foot injury. informed Oleg Sinegubov

It is also reported that at 10:40 and 10:47 the enemy shelled the village of Liptsi, Kharkiv district. A house, an administrative building, and warehouses were damaged.

It is possible that Kharkiv was shelled on January 2 with missiles provided by North Korea: the markings on some parts have been erased

Around 11:00, the occupants struck at Kozacha Lopan village in Kharkiv district. A private house and a summer kitchen were damaged.

Addendum

Over the last day, combined teams of explosive experts cleared 6.6 hectares of territory in Kharkiv region, destroying 200 explosive remnants of war. Mine clearance is ongoing.