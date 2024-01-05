It is possible that Kharkiv was shelled on January 2 with missiles provided by North Korea: the markings on some parts have been erased

Investigators and experts have completed an additional examination of the wreckage of the missiles used by Russia to strike Kharkiv on January 2. The findings are to be submitted for forensic explosive and military expertise. But it is possible that these missiles were provided to Russia by North Korea. This was stated by the spokesman for the prosecutor's office on Suspilne. Resistance", said Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman for the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

We found that some serial numbers, abbreviations and markings had been removed from the devices. Perhaps with the help of a grinder or other tools. It is likely that someone wanted to hide the traces of the country that produced the missile. Perhaps these are missiles that were provided to Russia by North Korea, since they have close cooperation in terms of weapons and technology. Perhaps this is the result of their cooperation. - said Dmytro Chubenko.

Details

According to him, after the shelling on January 2, they were unable to name the model of the missiles.

After a detailed examination, it became clear that this was not an ordinary missile used by the Russians when they fired at Kharkiv, in particular. There were different internal and external parts, and this missile is larger in diameter than the Iskander. That is, this missile is visually similar, and also in some details, but certain parts are different. That is, there was a different winding of internal cables, a slightly different technical content. That is why we realized that it could be a missile from another country. - Chubenko explained.

According to him, the results of a comprehensive explosive and military examination are expected. It should establish the type of missiles. "We do not exclude cooperation with other bodies and international organizations that can help establish and provide some additional information for the investigation in order to have maximum information for the future tribunal," added the spokesman.

Add

Earlier, Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, reported that the Russians are destroying the markings on some parts of missiles and drones used to attack Ukraine.

This is how they try to hide the fact that they use foreign parts. Oleksandr Ruvin noted that Russians, in particular, erase the name of the manufacturer or the number by which it can be identified.

He added that foreign partners are constantly asking which countries the components come from in order to take appropriate measures. At the same time, he clarified that sanctions against Russia are in effect, but supplies are made through countries that have not joined the sanctions regime.

Recall

The day before, the Washington Post, citing its sources , reportedthat Russia had begun launching ballistic missiles at Ukraine, which were provided by North Korea. Later, this information was confirmed by US National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby, who added that the launches took place on December 30 and January 2.