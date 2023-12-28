Air alert all over Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Force warned of takeoff of enemy MiG-31K

Air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K and a missile threat, UNN reports.

Air alert was announced in all regions of Ukraine.

"Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff. Do not ignore the air raid alarm!" - the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

MiG-31K - carrier of the X-47M2 Kinzhal missile.