One Shahed drone was shot down at night in Khmelnytsky region, no casualties - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
One enemy attack drone of the Shahed type was destroyed in Khmelnytsky region overnight, no injuries or deaths were reported, the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration reported on Saturday, UNN reports.
Last night, during the "Air Alert" signal, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces neutralized 1 Shahed UAV. No information on injuries or deaths was received
