One Shahed drone was shot down at night in Khmelnytsky region, no casualties - RMA

One enemy attack drone of the Shahed type was destroyed in Khmelnytsky region overnight, no injuries or deaths were reported, the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Explosions occurred in Khmelnytsky region