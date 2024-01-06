Explosions occurred in Khmelnytsky region

On the night of January 6, explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region. Probably, air defense forces were working. This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports.

Details

Prior to the explosions, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of UAV use in Khmelnytskyi region, including Starokonstantyniv.

Also, the first deputy head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Tyurin, confirmed that the UAVs are within the region.

