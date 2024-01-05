Three Shaheeds shot down in Khmelnytsky region in the morning

This morning, during an air raid in Khmelnytsky region, three enemy attack drones were destroyed, with no casualties, UNN reports, citing the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration.

Recall

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region in the morning. The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of UAVs in the region.

